Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

European shares start weakly on tech, luxury disappointment

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – European shares had a weak start on Wednesday, ahead of the European Central Bank policy decision and bogged down by tech and luxury shares after disappointing results from industry bellwethers ASML and LVMH.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% at 0702 GMT.

ASML, the world’s biggest chipmaking equipment manufacturer, shed another 4% and dragged tech stocks down 1.2% to a one-month low. Its weak 2025 sales forecast on Tuesday had sparked its steepest one-day decline in four years and triggered a sell-off in chip stocks globally.

The luxury sector did not offer any solace either, as France’s LVMH dropped 7% after reporting a fall in third-quarter sales and saying customer confidence in China had slumped to COVID-19 lows.

Peers Gucci-owner Kering, Birkin bag-maker Hermes and Cartier-owner Richemont fell between 2.1% and 5.3%.

That led to a 2% drop in the broader personal and household goods index, which also includes companies such as Burberry and Swatch.

However, London’s FTSE bucked the bloc-wide trend to rise 0.6% after data showed British inflation fell more than expected in September, paving the way for a rate cut next month.

Market participants expect the ECB to cut rates by another 25 basis points on Thursday, which could boost stocks.

Among single stocks, Stellantis fell 2% after warning of a 20% drop in third-quarter consolidated shipments.

Shoemaker Adidas fell 3% after its third-quarter results.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR