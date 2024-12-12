European Shares Steady as ECB Delivers Expected Rate Reduction

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European equities were little changed as the European Central Bank delivered the expected quarter-point cut in interest rates at its last meeting of the year and jobless claims in the US rose from the prior week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.1% at 2:30 p.m. in London. Miners and retailers fell the most, the latter as Inditex SA extended losses after a downgrade, while autos and telecom stocks posted the biggest gains. The Swiss Market Index climbed 0.4% after the Swiss National Bank lowered rates by a more-than-expected half point to stem gains in the franc.

The ECB reduced the deposit rate by a quarter point to 3%, signaling more cuts next year as inflation nears 2% and the economy struggles. President Christine Lagarde said the latest data suggest slowing momentum and the ECB sees risks to growth lilted to downside.

“It’s really as expected, we’re still in the same scenario of gradual cuts decided meeting after meeting,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac in Paris. “They’re keeping some room for maneuver to cut further should growth fall.”

Initial jobless claims in the US rose to 242,000 for the week ended Dec. 7, ahead of economists’ estimates for 220,000, data showed on Thursday.

European stocks have rebounded in December on optimism over Chinese stimulus measures. So far this year, the Stoxx 600 is up 8.5%, with German shares among the best performers. Positive sentiment has also received a boost after data Wednesday showed US inflation matched expectations, bolstering wagers on a Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

Elsewhere, China’s top officials signaled more public borrowing and spending in 2025 following a two-day huddle of the Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing, according to China Central Television.

In individual stock moves Thursday, Brunello Cucinelli SpA rallied as much as 7.7% to an eight-month high after the luxury goods maker increased its revenue growth forecast.

For more on equity markets:

DAX Bulls Seek More Records After SAP-Driven Surge: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Implenia, Hermes, Albingia, Lonza, Talgo, BIC

Shrinking UK Market Sinks Below Oman in Global IPOs: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Little Changed; Adobe, Oxford Industries Fall

Oman Leapfrogs London: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

–With assistance from Michael Msika and Allegra Catelli.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.