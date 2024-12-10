European Stock Futures Fall as China Rally Fades: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks look set to open lower after Chinese shares pared an opening rally, damping earlier enthusiasm about increased stimulus in the world’s second-largest economy.

Futures indicate the Euro Stoxx 50 Index will end an eight-day gain, the longest winning streak since 2021. China’s benchmark equity gauge jumped as much as 3.3% at the opening before wiping out much of those gains. The Australian dollar fell after the central bank said inflation risks look to be easing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision-making Politburo vowed to embrace a “moderately loose” monetary policy in 2025, signaling more rate cuts ahead and shifting from a “prudent” strategy that’s held for nearly 14 years. Investors will now shift focus to annual closed-door Central Economic Work Conference due to start Wednesday. Brokerages raised forecasts for the budget deficit next year following the news.

“What they’re really targeting now with this monetary loosing is something that will address the consumer, and that’s really the crux of where the problems have been,” Burns McKinney, a fund manager at NFJ Investment Group LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “If they can do that, then they can really harness of a burgeoning and growing middle class in China.”

Shares in China and Hong Kong shares trimmed their opening surge as investors awaited further details of the potential stimulus and on a possible unwinding of bullish bets put on last week. Investors had increased bullish positioning on the nation’s equities prior to the Politburo’s announcements, Citigroup Inc. said.

The Aussie extended an intraday decline after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold as economists forecast, but said it’s gaining some confidence inflation pressures are easing.

“While it would be premature for the RBA to unroll its ‘mission accomplished’ flag, today’s dovish pivot has paved the way for a February rate cut,” pending a further softening of economic data, said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty.

The US Treasury 10-year yield fell two basis point to 4.19%, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

Limiting Sales

Separately, Chinese manufacturers have begun limiting sales to the US and Europe of key components used to build unmanned aerial vehicles that have become a vital part of Ukraine’s defense. The moves are a prelude to broader export restrictions on drone parts that western officials expect Beijing to enforce in the new year, according to people who asked not to be identified.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korean equities headed for their first daily advance since last week’s short-lived martial law thrust the country into political turmoil. The Justice Ministry banned President Yoon Suk Yeol from traveling overseas as a series of probes put the embattled leader at risk of detention over his chaotic declaration of military rule.

In the US, the S&P 500 slipped from nearly overbought technical levels on Monday, following a series of all-time highs, with traders awaiting key inflation data that will help shape the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. Nvidia Corp. slid as China opened a probe over suspicions the US chipmaker broke anti-monopoly laws around a 2020 deal.

US data including Wednesday’s consumer price index will offer Fed officials a final look at the pricing environment ahead of their meeting the following week. Any indication that progress has stalled on the inflation front could well undercut the chances of a third straight reduction in rates.

HSBC Holdings Plc is forecasting another 10% gain for the S&P 500 Index in 2025.

“We expect next year’s equity returns to be focused on earnings growth as valuations are more stretched,” HSBC strategists led by Nicole Inui wrote in a note. “Consecutive years of double-digit returns are not unusual, especially in times with steady macro conditions.”

Gold was supported by China’s central bank adding bullion to its reserves for the first time in seven months and as concerns about the Middle East bolstered haven demand. Crude oil prices slipped as traders remained focus on the uncertainty in Middle East amid geopolitical tensions even as China’s announcements limited the downside.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:59 p.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0566

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.2455 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $97,522.21

Ether rose 1.1% to $3,742.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.19%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.060%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $68.03 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,670.21 an ounce

