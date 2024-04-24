European Stock Rally Falters Amid Mixed Earnings: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks struggled to make headway on Wednesday, with a rally in technology stocks barely keeping the benchmark afloat amid disappointing earnings in the banking and luxury sectors.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged about 0.1% higher after its biggest two-day advance since November. The tech sub-index climbed 2.3%, bring its gain this week to 5%. ASM International NV surged after orders beat expectations, with chipmakers also taking heart from an upbeat outlook by US peer Texas Instruments Inc.

Banks weighed on the index, with Lloyds Banking Group Plc falling after falling short of estimates for lending income. Svenska Handelsbanken AB slumped as much as 11% after Sweden’s largest property lender missed analysts’ earnings estimates estimates. Kering SA tumbled, dragging luxury peers lower, after warning that profit will plunge on slowing sales at Gucci, its biggest brand.

US equity futures advanced, with contracts on the Nasdaq 100 outperforming. Tesla Inc.’s gains alone represented about a third of the rally in Nasdaq futures, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The electric-car maker jumped more than 10% in premarket trading after accelerating the launch of less-expensive cars in a bid to revive sagging demand. Texas Instruments climbed more than 6%.

In addition to the strong performance of the US tech giants in Tuesday’s Wall Street rally, weakness in measures of business activity in the world’s largest economy also helped keep alive forecasts for Federal Reserve policy easing this year. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher and a gauge of the dollar was steady.

The S&P 500 notched its best back-to-back rally in two months. Nvidia Corp., the poster child of the artificial-intelligence boom, led a surge in chipmakers. Texas Instruments Inc. gave a bullish revenue forecast — a good sign for the chip industry that helped lift Asian and European producers on Wednesday.

In other earnings and corporate news driving European equities on Wednesday:

Evotec SE shares plummeted as much as 31% after the German pharmaceutical firm’s full-year results showed weak guidance.

Volvo Car AB tumbled as much as 8.8% after the Swedish carmaker missed first-quarter earnings estimates.

Roche Holding AG dropped as much as 3% after cutting its pipeline of experimental drugs as its new chief executive tries to revive growth after a series of research setbacks.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc rose as much as 5.8% after the consumer healthcare giant delivered a positive sales surprise.

Kone Oyj rose after the elevator maker reported first-quarter results that largely met expectations.

Heineken NV shares rose after the brewer reported first-quarter organic beer volume and organic revenue ahead of estimates.

Oil held a gain as an industry report showed shrinking US crude stockpiles and traders tracked progress toward fresh sanctions against Iran. Gold edged higher.

Elsewhere, the yen remained a whisker away from the key 155 level to the dollar, with a former top Japanese foreign exchange official warning the country is on the brink of currency intervention.

Earnings on Watch

In late US hours, Tesla soared as the electric-vehicle giant struck an upbeat tone despite a sales miss, the first of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps to report. The stock halted a seven-day plunge, climbing alongside other members of the group.

Besides Tesla, Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are also due to report earnings this week. Profits for the “Magnificent Seven” group — which also includes Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Nvidia Corp. — are forecast to rise about 40% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

The group of tech megacaps is crucial to the S&P 500 since the companies carry the heaviest weightings in the benchmark. After this year’s advance, valuations have gotten lofty. After the latest selloff, the Magnificent Seven still traded at a combined 31 times forward earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Key events this week:

IBM, Boeing, Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Malaysia CPI, Thursday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Microsoft, Alphabet, Airbus, Caterpillar earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Tokyo CPI, inflation and GDP forecasts, Friday

US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 9:41 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0684

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.89 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2661 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2426

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $66,556.51

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,249.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.63%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $88.32 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,317.67 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Michael Msika and Jan-Patrick Barnert.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.