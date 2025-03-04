Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
European Stocks and Oil Drop as Tariffs Kick In: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Europe retreated on concern the region could be next to face US tariffs after President Donald Trump imposed levies on Mexico, Canada and China. Oil fell.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index slumped 1.2%, weighed down by automakers and energy stocks, after closing at a record in the previous session. S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat open.  

The new levies mark Trump’s biggest push to remake global trade, and investors will be watching his address to Congress Tuesday for hints on future steps. Canada announced a sweeping package of tariffs in response and China retaliated by imposing tariffs as high as 15% on some US exports. 

“We need to know exactly what the US plan is towards European tariffs,” said Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International. “It’s likely to be different from Canadian and Mexican tariffs, because the interrelationships are different. It’s a big unknown for European equity outperformance to continue.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell for a second day. The euro rose as much as 0.3% to its highest level since Feb. 26 as the European Union proposed extending €150 billion ($158 billion) in loans to boost defense spending. 

Elsewhere, the Mexican peso weakened 0.9% against the greenback, while the Canadian dollar was slightly stronger after retreating for seven straight sessions. Treasuries were steady.

Oil extended its slump on concerns over a global trade tensions and OPEC+ plans to revive halted production. Brent crude retreated toward $70 a barrel.

Trump also said Monday that the US would impose tariffs on “external” agricultural products starting on April 2, adding another layer of threats to impose trade barriers on imported goods. He didn’t detail which products would be affected, or if there would be any exceptions.

Trump also ordered a pause to all military aid to Ukraine, turning up the heat on Volodymyr Zelenskiy just days after an Oval Office blowup with the Ukrainian president left the support of his country’s most important ally in doubt. 

European defense stocks bucked the broader slump amid expectations of increased military spending in the region. A basket of European defense stocks hit a record high as Thales SA jumped 8% after its results beat expectations, while Hensoldt AG rallied as much as 18%.

EU Proposes €150 Billion Defense Loan Plan as Trump Pulls Back

Cryptocurrencies remained volatile after Trump stepped up calls for a digital-asset stockpile. Bitcoin declined for a second day after sinking more than 9% on Monday. The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Index slipped as much as 9.8%.

In Asia, Chinese stocks were modestly lower, on speculation the country is taking a measured approach to US levies with its retaliatory tariffs, stopping short of a full-blown trade war.

India’s NSE Nifty 50 Index equities benchmark extended its drop to a record 10th day. Overseas investors continue to flee the market on concerns about slowing economic growth and relatively high valuations. 

Key events this week:

  • Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday
  • President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday
  • China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday
  • Eurozone HCOB services PMI, PPI, Wednesday
  • US ADP employment, ISM services index, factory orders, Wednesday
  • Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday
  • Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday
  • US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday
  • Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday
  • Eurozone GDP, Friday
  • US jobs report, Friday
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday
  • Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6 a.m. New York time
  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2%
  • The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
  • The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0510
  • The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2723
  • The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 148.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $83,895.79
  • Ether fell 0.6% to $2,097.61

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.16%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.47%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.51%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $67.75 a barrel
  • Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,914.77 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott, Abhishek Vishnoi, Shery Ahn, Haidi Lun, Matthew Burgess and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

