European Stocks Climb on Tech Gains Ahead of Fed Meeting

(Bloomberg) — European equities advanced on Wednesday ahead of US and UK central bank meetings and amid a rally in semiconductor stocks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% at 10:04 a.m. in Paris and was set to end July on a monthly gain of about 1.5%. Tech was by far the best performing sector, with ASML Holding NV surging as much as 11% after Reuters reported the Biden administration would exempt a number of foreign chip-equipment makers from upcoming export restrictions.

Investors also assessed a flurry of second-quarter earnings among which HSBC Holdings Plc. Shares in the banking group rose about 3% after Noel Quinn signed off his final quarter as chief executive officer by announcing a further return of $3 billion to shareholders.

Airbus SE gained as much as 7.2%, its biggest jump since 2022, after the airplane manufacturer reported second-quarter results which analysts said were better than expected across the board.

Trading on the Swiss stock market was halted from 10 a.m. Zurich time due to technical issues, SIX Swiss Exchange said.

Overnight in the US, Microsoft Corp.’s results fueled concern the artificial-intelligence frenzy might have gone too far and weighed further on the world’s largest technology companies which extended their recent losses.

“We see this as an opportunity to get in rather than out,” of the tech sector, said Jacques Henry, head of cross-asset research at Silex in Geneva, arguing second-quarter earnings had been rather positive in the sector so far.

Investors are now focused on the upcoming results of Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc., he said. Future contracts on Nasdaq 100 were pointing to a 1.4% gain at the Wall Street Open on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate and unveiled plans to halve bond purchases, underscoring its determination to normalize monetary policy. In the US, Fed officials are likely to move closer to lowering interest rates from a two-decade high this week by signaling a potential rate cut in September, though they may stop short of providing details beyond that.

