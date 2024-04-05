European Stocks Drop on Oil, Fed Rate-Cut Concerns: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks slumped the most in almost two months, tracking a broad market retreat, as oil prices held near five-month highs and investors braced for a key reading on the US labor market.

The Stoxx 600 slid more than 1%, following the previous session’s sharp retreat on Wall Street and losses in Asia earlier on Friday. US and euro-area bond yields inched higher as fears of an escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict kept Brent crude futures near $91 a barrel, fanning inflation concerns.

US futures pointed to a slight rebound, however, with contracts on the S&P 500 up 0.3%. The index is on track for its biggest weekly decline since mid-February.

“Clearly, geopolitical risks are rising and that is on everyone’s radar right now, hence some softness in equity markets and credit spreads,” said Luke Hickmore, a portfolio manager at Abrdn Investment Management Ltd. He added that he was also focused on the upcoming US employment report for March.

Oil’s 18% surge this year, alongside gains across other crucial commodities such as copper and palm oil, has raised the prospect of higher-for longer inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Thursday flagged the possibility that rate cuts may not be needed this year at all if progress on inflation stalls.

US nonfarm payrolls data due later Friday are expected to show more than 200,000 new roles added to the economy last month. A further sign of robust activity may lead the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. Currently, money markets are expecting fewer than three US rate cuts this year.

On currency markets, the yen stood out. It hit a two-week high as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda stoked bets about an additional interest rate hike later in the year. The currency’s rise on Thursday pulled it back from levels that traders speculated would spark intervention.

Key events this week:

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 10:40 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0840

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.41 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2417 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2636

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $66,775.7

Ether fell 1.6% to $3,271.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.33%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Divya Patil and Richard Henderson.

(A previous version of this story was corrected to show that oil prices are at a five-month high.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.