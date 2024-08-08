European Stocks Drop With Focus Back on US Data: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks dropped, prolonging the volatility that has gripped global markets for days as the debate around central bank policy decisions fuels uncertainty among investors.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index reversed much of Wednesday’s advance in early trading, dragged lower by technology and mining shares. US futures contracts struggled to hold modest gains after declines on Wall Street overnight. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific Index dropped, with Japan’s Topix Index declining again after rebounding from earlier losses. The dollar weakened against major currencies.

Markets have been turbulent since tepid economic data last week fueled worries that the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates at a two-decade high is risking a deeper slowdown. Thursday’s US jobless claims figures are in sharper focus than ever after the latest weak payrolls numbers. Investors are also bracing for the US and Japanese central banks to potentially move policy in opposite directions in the coming months.

This is a “consolidation period before any new trend, given how volatile the market has been,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Investors probably will stay sidelined until new data appear. The next couple of days will be crucial — either calm returns, or we see a new bout of volatility emerge.”

It’s still busy on the corporate earnings front too. Siemens AG shares dropped after the manufacturer said it sees group revenue growth and returns in its key industrial unit at the lower end of forecasts. Allianz SE climbed after second-quarter profit rose on stronger earnings from its life-health insurance and asset management businesses.

Deliveroo Plc rallied after reporting stronger customer orders and saying earnings for the year will be on the higher end of its forecast. Entain Plc soared after the UK gambling firm got an earnings boost from this summer’s European Football Championship.

The divergence in US and Japanese central bank monetary policy is set to undermine the yen’s role as a cheap source of funding for financial assets. A Thursday summary of opinions from last week’s Bank of Japan meeting, when it raised rates, showed one member identify the neutral rate at 1%, while another called for timely rate increases to avoid rapid hikes.

Three-quarters of the carry trade has been unwound as the recent slump wiped out all positive year-to-date returns, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The carry strategy — which involves borrowing at low rates to fund purchases in higher-yielding assets elsewhere — has been wobbling for months. Carry trades were pummeled over the past week as global market volatility jumped amid fears of rapid Federal Reserve rate cuts and after the Bank of Japan’s larger than expected rate hike.

The unspooling of the carry trade has further room to run but the declining velocity of the shift allows investors to breathe “a sigh of relief,” according to Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial. “A softer dollar, driven by the markets perception that the Fed will soon initiate an easing cycle, should help support a stronger yen — a negative for the trade.”

The dollar was weaker Thursday, reversing moves from the prior session. Lackluster demand for a 10-year Treasury auction and $31.8 billion in debt offerings from blue-chip companies were headwinds.

The Treasury auction result is “consistent with our view that we’re due for a continued correction higher in yield in the near-term,” said Zachary Griffiths, head of US investment grade and macro strategy at CreditSights. “The repricing following what was really just a moderately weak payrolls report seems way overdone.”

In commodities, oil steadied after its biggest advance in a week, with the market on edge over a possible retaliatory strike by Iran on Israel as payback for assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Key events this week:

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Thursday

China PPI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9% as of 8:21 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0938

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.01 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1659 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2701

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4% to $57,354.48

Ether rose 3.4% to $2,429.37

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.90%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.93%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $78.20 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,396.27 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Richard Henderson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.