European Stocks Echo Dip in Asia Before PCE Data: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks declined following another weak session in Asia as traders grappled with a softening outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and the threat of a US government shutdown.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.9% to set the index on course for its worst week in three months. A key gauge of Asian shares dropped for a sixth day, its longest losing streak since April. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts weakened 0.3% and 0.5% respectively as US stocks struggle to regain their footing following Wednesday’s selloff.

Markets’ attention is now on the US personal consumption expenditures data for November, due later Friday. This last major data for the year will come after figures showed Thursday faster-than-expected US economic growth and robust consumer spending, further weakening the case for imminent rate cuts.

Treasuries edged higher after the 10-year yield rose Thursday to 4.57%, a level last seen in May. The swaps market is now implying between one and two quarter-point reductions for 2025, a decrease from a month ago when two cuts were fully priced.

“The good news is bad news mantra has resurfaced,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist for IG Asia Pte in Singapore. “A pullback in 10-year yields below the 4.50% level may be necessary to provide near-term market relief, with the upcoming US PCE data likely to play a pivotal role.”

Concerns are also growing about the implications of the Republican-led House rejecting a temporary funding plan backed by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, with a US government shutdown looming in just over 24 hours.

The development can “inevitably increase the market volatility in the short term, especially after Fed’s hawkish pivot two days ago,” Jasmine Duan, a senior investment strategist at RBC Wealth Management Asia, told Bloomberg TV. Investors face risks from “potentially more sticky inflation and also the debt issue in the US,” she said.

Friday’s US options expiration, that has historically stoked turbulence, offers a final hurdle to end-of-year calm. The quarterly “triple-witching” will see some $6.5 trillion worth of options tied to individual stocks, indexes and exchange-traded funds fall off the board, this year’s largest, according to an estimate from derivatives analytical firm Asym 500.

In Asia, China’s one-year bond yield slumped to 1% for the first time since the global financial crisis, as traders ramped up bets on monetary easing.

The yen erased losses after Japan’s key inflation gauge strengthened for the first time in three months and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato warned against currency speculation.

Bitcoin slid for a third day, extending its slide from a record high earlier this week. In commodities, oil declined for a second day, extending a weekly fall, as a strengthening US dollar pressured prices. Gold advanced.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9% as of 8:16 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0393

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 156.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3057 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2503

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $96,922.01

Ether fell 2.2% to $3,342.3

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.58%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $72.45 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,607 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Georgina McKay, Matthew Burgess and James Hirai.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.