European Stocks Echo US Drop on Tariff Confusion: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks followed Asia lower as US President Donald Trump’s shifting approach to trade tariffs whipped up market uncertainty and dented confidence in the economic outlook. Bitcoin slumped as details of a US strategic reserve disappointed.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark fell 0.7%, while contracts for the S&P 500 fluctuated after declines on Wall Street. Shares sank from Sydney to Hong Kong with Japan’s Nikkei-225 Stock Average tumbling more than 2%. Treasuries ticked higher, while an index of the dollar fell for a fifth session, its longest losing streak in almost a year.

Geopolitical uncertainty and conflicting signals from the US about tariffs have whipsawed financial markets, putting the S&P 500 on track for its worst week since September. Underscoring the growing risk aversion, US stocks failed to stage a rebound even after Trump delayed levies on Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the North American trade deal.

“Confusion reigns around the Trump Administration policy agenda,” said Chris Weston, head of research for Pepperstone Group. “While there are few signs of panic, funds and fast-money accounts cut equity risk.”

Investors get a snapshot of the labor market later Friday with US nonfarm payrolls data as concern about tariffs shifts from their potential impact on inflation to the damage they may cause the economy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at a monetary policy forum in the afternoon.

In Europe, rate cuts and Germany’s historic plan to ramp up defense spending have boosted the market, sending the DAX up about 3% in the week. At the same time, the prospect of more debt issuance hoisted yields on German bonds by the most since 1990. On Friday bunds opened higher, with front-end yields falling two basis points.

Separately, Bitcoin sank as much as 5.7% and four other digital tokens that had previously been highlighted by Trump fell at least 3%, as a potential lack of new buying weighed on the market.

The executive order signed by Trump indicated that the government wouldn’t use taxpayer money to fund a strategic reserve of the largest digital asset. Instead, the reserve would be capitalized with Bitcoin already owned by the federal government.

Tariff Calculus

Trump signed orders Thursday paring back the tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which are related to illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking, until April 2. That’s the date when the president is expected to start unveiling plans for so-called reciprocal duties on nations around the world as well as sector-specific duties.

In commodities, oil was on track for the biggest weekly decline since October, while gold was set for a gain as traders sought havens.

Key events this week:

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 8:05 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0832

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2436 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2907

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $88,238.84

Ether fell 1.1% to $2,188.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.84%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.68%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $69.97 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,917.95 an ounce

