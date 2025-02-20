European Stocks Edge Higher, Bond Yields Ease: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks steadied from the previous day’s slide, as bond yields pulled back and President Donald Trump signaled it would be possible to reach a new trade deal with China.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index opened about 0.1% higher, after posting its biggest decline in two months on Wednesday, with resources stocks leading gains. Somber earnings from the likes of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Airbus SE damped the mood however, while US-exposed defense stocks, such as BAE Systems Plc and Qinetiq Group Plc were undermined by US plans to cut US military spending.

Futures on the S&P 500 slipped by about 0.3%.

Market jitters have been fanned in recent days by Trump’s apparent withdrawal of support for Ukraine and its European allies, as well as his threats to extend tariff plans to a raft of sectors. The geopolitical tensions lifted gold prices to a new record above $2,954 an ounce,

“Markets are getting nervous about the approach that President Trump is taking in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict and fearing an ugly turn here,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore.

Meanwhile, central banks are signaling interest-rate cuts could be limited by inflation risks, with the Federal Reserve’s minutes confirming that policy will be steady for the time being.

Treasury markets shrugged off the rate signals, however, and focused on the revelation that policymakers had discussed pausing or slowing the balance-sheet runoff. The central bank has been winding down its holdings for almost three years. Ten-year Treasury yields are down by a basis point, extending Wednesday’s decline.

Euro area bonds also edged higher, though they remain under pressure from expectations of higher defense spending and the prospects of an earlier-than-expected end to the European Central Bank’s rate-cutting cycle.

The Treasury moves weighed on the dollar, knocking it 0.3% lower against G-10 peers. It also fell against the yen, which advanced on speculation the Bank of Japan will raise rates sooner rather than later.

Earlier in the day, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slid as investors turned their focus to the company’s earnings presentation. Meituan Inc. shares dropped as much as 6.9% after the e-commerce company disclosed plans to expand social security protection to more workers.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:47 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0432

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 150.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2668 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2608

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $97,031

Ether rose 0.8% to $2,730.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.61%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $75.93 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,954.08 an ounce

