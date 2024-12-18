European Stocks Eye Steady Open With Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European shares were poised to track a range-bound session in Asia as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s final policy decision of the year.

The Euro Stoxx 50 futures were flat, with their US peers also largely steady after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 shed 0.4% Tuesday. A gauge of Asian equities rose 0.2% after a three-day loss, led by gains in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Treasuries rose slightly while Bloomberg’s dollar gauge was little changed. The yen turned steady ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision Thursday.

Shares of Nissan Motor Co. jumped the most since at least 1974 in Japan on news that the ailing carmaker is exploring a possible merger with Honda Motor Co. The latter’s stock dropped.

While the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points on Wednesday, the focus is on its outlook for next year given Donald Trump’s proposed policies that may rekindle inflation. The central bank’s meeting also comes as US economic data showed a mixed picture, with retail sales increasing at a firm pace and industrial production unexpectedly declining.

“Today the message will be that they remain data-dependent and that every meeting will be live,” said Alberto Tocchio, portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. This means “that the market could expect max three cuts for next year.”

Bank of America Corp. sees the Fed lowering interest rates to the 3.75% level — or three more cuts from where they are currently, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on Bloomberg Television.

“They need to bring it down a little bit, they just have to be more careful because the economy is stronger than we thought three months ago, six months ago but still has potential weaknesses” he said. “We haven’t even talked about what is going on outside the United States that could affect it — not tariffs but wars.”

UK inflation rose to an eight-month high in November, drifting further above the Bank of England’s 2% target and supporting expectations that it will hold interest rates at its final meeting of the year. The pound was little changed.

A gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks rose as much as 2.3%, shrugging off news that the US is set to initiate a trade investigation into the country’s semiconductors in the coming days. The onshore CSI 300 Index gained 0.5%, after President Xi Jinping urged officials to “scientifically” plan economic and social development work for 2025 and seek a good start for the new year.

Still in China, longer-dated government debt fell as a media report on the central bank’s discussions about risks for financial institutions renewed concerns over authorities’ pushback against a relentless bond rally.

Indonesia’s central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 6%, as expected, after the nation’s anti-graft agency searched its headquarters as part of a probe into the monetary authority’s use of corporate social responsibility funds.

Japan’s exports posted another gain in November as the yen’s weakness helped exporters. This comes as the BOJ is set to discuss whether or not a rate hike is warranted on Thursday, with views from officials suggesting a lean toward a hold amid growing speculation of a January move.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar slid to its lowest level since March 2020. Brazil took extraordinary measures to stem a collapse in the real, selling over $3 billion in local markets. Bitcoin took a breather after topping $108,000 for the first time as traders braced for the Fed decision.

Oil steadied after a two-day drop as an industry report signaled a sizable drawdown in US commercial crude inventories.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision

US revised GDP, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:36 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0506

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2915 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2696

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $103,981.64

Ether fell 2.3% to $3,839.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $73.46 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

