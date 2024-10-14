Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

European stocks flat as China stimulus update underwhelms

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – European stocks were little changed on Monday after China’s stimulus plans failed to inspire confidence among investors, who focussed on the earnings season and the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later this week.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index edged up 0.01% by 0720 GMT, with gains in utilities and financial services sectors offsetting declines in travel and leisure stocks as well as luxury companies.

Asian stocks teetered between gains and losses after China pledged on Saturday to “significantly increase” debt to revive its sputtering economy, but left investors guessing on the overall size of the stimulus package.

LVMH, Hermes and Kering and other French luxury stocks exposed to China fell between 1% and 3%.

British betting companies Flutter and Entain slid 7.3% and 12.6%, respectively, after a media report said the UK government is considering doubling taxes on online casinos and bookmakers.

Mulberry jumped 16% after the British luxury brand said it is working with advisers to evaluate Frasers’ sweetened 111-million-pound ($145.1 million) takeover proposal.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR