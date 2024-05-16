European Stocks Hold Gains After US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks hovered near record highs Thursday after US inflation data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year.

The Stoxx 600 Index was little changed in early trade, while the MSCI All Country World Index advanced for a fifth day in its longest winning streak since July. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 eked out small gains after both gauges set new highs in the previous session.

Bloomberg’s dollar index fell to a one-month low while Treasuries mostly added to their advance as investors brought forward expectations for policy easing. The swaps market shows that traders are now almost fully pricing in two 25 basis-point Fed cuts this year.

The improved appetite for risk assets came after US core CPI — which excludes food and energy costs — came in in-line with consensus expectations, easing concerns that inflation was becoming entrenched. Separate retail sales data indicated some softening of resilient consumer demand.

“The combination of slowing growth and softer inflation is a godsend for equity markets,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. “There is nothing more appetizing for investors than the smell of lower future rates.”

Still, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari repeated that the central bank likely needs to keep rates at the current level for “a while longer,” questioning how much they’re restraining the US economy.

Later today, investors will study data on initial applications for US unemployment benefits for signals on the health of the economy after a significant increase in the reading last week.

A raft of European Central Bank policy makers are also due to speak, with traders almost fully pricing in the likelihood of three rate cuts for the year, kicking off next month.

Among individual European stocks, Ubisoft Entertainment slumped after guidance suggested that the video-maker’s margins will come under pressure. Siemens AG dropped as the German company saw demand for factory-automation products in China weaken further.

In Asia, a regional gauge pushed toward a new peak. Shares of Chinese developers jumped on optimism that Beijing will provide policy support for the purchase of unsold homes from distressed builders.

In commodities, copper continued setting new records after a massive dislocation between prices in New York and other commodity exchanges rocked the global market. Oil rose for a second day, buoyed by shrinking US stockpiles.

Key events this week:

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:34 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0878

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 154.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2201 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2681

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $66,181.6

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,017.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.33%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.41%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.05%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $83.01 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,389.11 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Toby Alder.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.