European Stocks Jump After Trump’s Greenland Pivot: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rebounded after US President Donald Trump abandoned his tariff threats against Europe, easing concerns over a renewed trade war.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 stocks rose 1.1%, tracking gains in the US and Asia to head for its first daily advance of the week. Carmakers and auto-part stocks led gains, with Volkswagen AG jumping 5.2%. US futures also climbed, signaling the rally may extend.

Global semiconductor stocks advanced as comments from Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang’s at Davos reinforced enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade. In Asia, Nvidia-supplier Disco Corp. surged 17% in Japan, while Samsung Electronics Co. gained 2.3%. South Korea’s benchmark index — a bellwether for technology stocks — climbed to a new record.

The upbeat mood in stocks didn’t fully translate in reduced demand for havens, with gold little changed near a record high and still heading for its best week in three months. The dollar and US Treasuries were little changed.

Risk appetite returned to equities after Trump ruled out using military force to take control of Greenland and said he would refrain from imposing tariffs on Europe, citing a “framework” deal. Investors interpreted the remarks as a sign that the geopolitical and trade tensions that had triggered a global retreat from risk assets were easing.

“Confidence in the ‘Trump Put’ strengthened,” wrote Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group. The president’s move prompted a “rapid rebuild of risk exposure that had been cut amid political noise. Dip-buying regained traction.”

In other corners of the market, Japanese government bonds rebounded for a second straight session. Bitcoin traded around $90,000.

On Greenland, Trump didn’t detail the parameters of the so-called “framework,” and it was unclear what the agreement entails. Trump later said he would release the specifics shortly.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Developments on Greenland have taken equities back to their default setting: a market that wants to melt higher as optimism over a re-acceleration in growth broadens. Volatility declines show the fear premium that was built up on Tuesday has receded quickly.

— Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Trump’s decision marked a stark reversal for a president who has repeatedly attempted to coerce Europe over Greenland. It came after a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos.

The president’s brinkmanship over Greenland touched off a diplomatic crisis with Europe that spooked financial markets. Earlier in the week, stocks, bonds and the dollar fell and Bitcoin plunged amid the standoff.

“Trump’s Davos speech provided some relief that the US will not be conducting any military ops to invade Greenland,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, an equity strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte. “All in all, you can say it was a fairly good outcome as far as the market is concerned.”

Corporate Highlights:

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has been meeting with top investors in the Middle East to line up funding for a new investment round that could total at least $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Volkswagen AG ended up with more cash in its automotive division than forecast in 2025 as the German carmaker delays projects and investments as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of its electric-vehicle strategy. Renault SA plans to reintegrate its Ampere electric vehicle and software operations as Chief Executive Officer Francois Provost reverses a strategy that sputtered due to lower-than-expected EV demand. Telenor ASA agreed to sell its stake in Thailand telecommunications operator True Corp to Arise Digital Technology Company Limited for a total value of 39 billion kroner ($3.9 billion). Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1% as of 8:23 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1692 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 158.80 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9608 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3423 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $89,783.57 Ether fell 1.2% to $2,993.7 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.43% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $64.95 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Toby Alder and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.