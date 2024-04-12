European Stocks Rally on Resources as Euro Slumps: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose the most in three weeks as simmering Middle East tensions pushed commodities higher and the prospect of euro-area interest-rate cuts boosted sectors sensitive to borrowing costs. The shared currency tumbled.

The Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.9%, with mining, energy and technology stocks leading the gains. Brent climbed above $90 a barrel as traders watched how Iran might respond to a deadly attack on its diplomatic compound in Syria last week. Gold hit a record near $2,400 an ounce. Base metals extended a rally on increased supply risks and an improving outlook for demand.

US equity futures were steady following strong gains on Wall Street. Relief that producer-price figures out Thursday didn’t contain fresh bad news on the inflation front helped spur a 1.7% jump in the Nasdaq 100, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.7%.

The euro dropped to the weakest level against the dollar in five months Friday as expectations grow that the European Central Bank will start unwinding its unprecedented interest-rate hiking campaign in June, well before the Federal Reserve begins easing because of stubborn US inflation. Markets are pricing three rate cuts in the euro zone this year and fewer than two by the Fed.

“Now it’s time to diverge,” ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras told Bloomberg. “The situations in the euro area and the US are completely different.”

The 10-year Treasury yield fell about four basis points Friday, retracing some of the 22 basis-points surge in the previous two sessions. Data Thursday showed US producer prices in March increased less than forecast, after consumer-price growth exceeded forecasts earlier in the week.

Market focus will shift to corporate earnings later as major banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. kick off the first-quarter US reporting season. Investors will be closely watching banks’ outlook and commentary around key profit drivers like net interest income and investment banking.

In Asia, a regional gauge of equities declined, with Australian, South Korean and Hong Kong shares lower. Japanese stocks rose, driven by a surging real estate sector as buybacks and higher return-on-equity targets boost investor sentiment.

Traders will continue to monitor the yen after Japanese authorities warned they will consider all options to combat weakness in the currency after it slumped to the weakest level against the dollar since 1990. It was little changed on Friday.

Investors will also be closely watching the offshore yuan after it advanced against the greenback for a fourth time in five trading sessions. The People’s Bank of China kept its fixing steady on Friday to maintain currency stability amid the dollar’s broader strength.

As the US reporting season gets underway, Wall Street projects S&P 500 members will show 3.8% annual growth in earnings per share for the first-quarter, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. Profits for the “Magnificent Seven” cohort — Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Nvidia Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. — are on course to rise 38% in the first quarter, according to BI.

“It’s not going to be Federal Reserve rate cuts that drive the market going forward, rather it’s going to be earnings,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris. “Corporate earnings are much stronger than people have anticipated even in this elevated interest-rate environment.”

Sticky inflation readings have prompted traders to slash Fed rate-cut bets. Swaps markets now see around 43 basis points of cuts from the Fed in 2024 versus roughly 65 basis points before Wednesday’s higher-than-forecast consumer price index reading.

The 11-month high in US producer prices may have added to worries the economy is still running hot, but did assuage some concerns about the prospect of runaway inflation, according to Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.

“The PPI headline number came in a touch lower than estimates, helping markets ease fears of a broad based inflation assault on supply chain prices in addition to consumer prices,” she said.

Key events this week:

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, BlackRock Inc., State Street Corp. and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9% as of 8:30 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0676

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 153.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2621 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2509

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $70,833.88

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,533.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.16%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $90.50 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,394.45 an ounce

