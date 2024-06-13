European Stocks Retreat on Hawkish Fed’s Rate Path: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks relinquished some gains Thursday after the Federal Reserve struck a more hawkish tone on interest rates.

The Stoxx 600 dropped 0.6% after advancing the most in a month following Wednesday’s softer US inflation print. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were set to extend record highs, while the dollar and Treasuries were little changed.

In a separate development, the European Union’s bonds fell after MSCI Inc. said it won’t add the bloc’s debt to its range of government bond indexes.

Risk-on assets had rallied after a report showed the US core consumer price index fell to the lowest in more than three years. Later, the Federal Reserve penciled in just one quarter point interest-rate cut this year, down from three seen in March.

“The Fed dot plot was marginally on the hawkish side, causing some pullback in the markets,” said Mohit Kumar, chief economist for Europe at Jefferies International. Any selloff in stocks would be a buying opportunity, he said.

Adding to the caution, European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel warned that consumer price growth in the euro zone is proving stubborn. “We are on a bumpy road, but we all know that the last mile is the most complicated one,” the Bundesbank president said.

Investors, however, are remaining confident in the equity market’s resilience despite the hawkishness of central banks.

The S&P 500 will climb to new highs regardless of what the Fed does, according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse client survey. Treasuries will also extend their rebound for a second-straight annual gain, according to a majority of the survey’s respondents.

“The positivity generated by easing US inflationary pressures is sending investors back into US markets,” said Peter Rosenstreich, head of investment products at Swissquote Bank SA Ltd. “I would still be overweight US stocks because I expect them to outperform longer term.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the officials welcomed the latest inflation figures, adding that he hopes for more reports like that. He said Wednesday’s figures had helped build their confidence on the trajectory of inflation but not enough to warrant rate cuts at this time.

Among single stocks, Tesla Inc. shares roses as much as 7.2% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said shareholder resolutions to re-ratify his pay package and move the electric-vehicle maker’s legal home to Texas were passing by “wide margins.”

In the UK, Wise Plc shares tumbled by the most on record after the financial services firm cut its revenue outlook.

In commodities, oil dipped after a three-day advance as investors weighed an unexpected build in US crude stockpiles and the higher-for-longer Fed rate outlook. Gold declined.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Tesla annual meeting, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates a discussion with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Thursday

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 9:53 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0807

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.23 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2665 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2794

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $67,543.51

Ether fell 1.4% to $3,504.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.17%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $82.33 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,315.10 an ounce

