European Stocks Rise as French PM Search Kicks Off: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose as investors looked for the next step in France’s struggle to repair its finances after political deadlock toppled a second prime minister in less than a year.

The Stoxx 600 gained 0.2% as French President Emmanuel Macron moved to appoint a new premier within days. The CAC 40 in Paris outperformed. Anglo American Plc gained more than 8% after agreeing to a tie-up with Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd. French bonds were little changed.

In US assets, futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% after the benchmark closed near an all-time high. A rally in Treasuries came to a halt, with the shorter end of the curve leading losses. The dollar nudged lower, heading for a third day of losses.

French assets have come under pressure amid continued uncertainty as Macron seeks a premier capable of steering a budget through a deeply fractured National Assembly. The continued lack of common ground is weighing on sentiment, driving up the country’s risk premium.

“No one was expecting a bloodbath on the markets today, it’s clear that the worst-case scenario of snap elections is not taking place, at least right now,” said Vincent Juvyns, chief investment strategist at ING in Brussels. “So at the moment we’re muddling through, but with a spread with Germany that is at levels of the sovereign debt crisis of 2012.”

Meanwhile, MSCI’s all-country stock index was on track for another close at an all-time high. Tech firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. helped lead gauges higher in Asia.

Shares in Indonesia declined after the longtime finance minister was removed. Yield premiums on Indonesian dollar bonds and the cost to insure them against default widened.

Oil rose for a second day as investors weighed the prospect for softening demand after Saudi Arabia cut pricing for most of its grades. Iron ore climbed for a sixth day and headed for its highest close in more than six months on expectations that Chinese demand will gather momentum.

Corporate News:

Anglo American Plc has agreed to combine with Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd. in one of the biggest mining deals in more than a decade. ASML Holding NV is investing €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in France’s Mistral AI, an unusual move for the Dutch chipmaking equipment company that shores up Europe’s most important artificial intelligence startup. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA has secured a majority stake in Mediobanca SpA, cementing a once-unthinkable €16 billion takeover that’s set to reshape Italian finance. The Dutch government is embarking on another reduction in its stake in ABN Amro Bank NV as it continues to gradually pare its holdings in the lender it bailed out during the financial crisis. KNDS NV Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Alary said he’s preparing the Franco-German tankmaker for an initial public offering to bolster the shareholder base and enable investments and acquisitions. Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:52 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1750 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.27 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1236 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3563 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $112,996.11 Ether rose 1.4% to $4,357.62 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.63% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1% to $66.70 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,644.11 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Aya Wagatsuma and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

