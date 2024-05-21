European Stocks Slip as Focus Turns Toward Nvidia: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European equities opened weaker on Tuesday, pulling back from recent record highs, as investors retreated to the sidelines to await this week’s results from Nvidia Corp.

The Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.2%, with most sectors in the red, while US equity futures flatlined. Asian shares also took a breather after seven days of gains. Investors continued to monitor commodity prices, after the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index reached its highest level since January 2023, while gold and copper changed hands near their all-time highs.

The focus this week will be Nvidia — the bellwether for the artificial-intelligence frenzy of the past year — which has powered a large chunk of the S&P 500’s earnings. Nvidia’s stock, up more than 90% this year, rose 2.8% in New York on Monday, sending the Nasdaq 100 index to another record high. Bond yields broadly eased on a view that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks are on track to cut interest rates this year.

“The latest batch of growth, inflation, and Fed data has provided the macro support for the markets to keep grinding higher. Nvidia’s 1Q24 earnings this week could boost the micro AI tailwind,” Jason Draho at UBS Financial Services Inc. said in a note.

Investors will watch also for further comments from central bank officials, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller among those due to speak Tuesday. Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index traded flat after making gains on Monday, when Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester suggested there was less scope for interest rate cuts than previously expected.

Crypto prices surged on signs of momentum toward US approval of exchange-traded funds investing directly in second-largest token Ether, a shift from a more downbeat outlook as recently as last week.

In Asia, China’s economic struggles remain in the spotlight, with fresh data showing there’s little sign of a turnaround in its debt-plagued property sector. Local governments reaped the least revenue in eight years through land sales last month, showing the fiscal strains faced by those authorities that depend on such revenue for a large chunk of their total income.

Key events this week:

Fed’s Thomas Barkin, Christopher Waller, John Williams, Raphael Bostic, Susan Collins, Loretta Mester speak, Tuesday

US existing home sales, Wednesday

Fed minutes, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, consumer confidence, Thursday

G-7 finance meeting in Stresa, Italy, May 23-25

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

US durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:51 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0864

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2449 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2715

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $70,972.74

Ether rose 4.7% to $3,665.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.16%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.7% to $83.13 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,418.88 an ounce

