European Stocks Stage Rebound Before US CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose, buoyed by bullish news in the technology sector and higher resources prices, before key US inflation data that will provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

The Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.6%, rebounding from Tuesday’s losses, as surging sales at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. from the boom in global AI development boosted European tech stocks. Miners advanced after gains in copper, iron ore and gold. Tesco Plc rose as it forecast higher retail profit and announced a share buyback. US stock futures were little changed.

Investor attention is focused on the inflation update due later, with economists forecasting that US consumer prices rose 0.3% in March on a monthly basis, both overall and excluding food and energy costs. The swaps market is pricing in around 65 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the end of this year — which is less than what the central bank forecast last month.

“Markets seem poised for an inflation figure that may exceed expectations as odds of a June cut have decreased,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank. “Importantly, speakers for the Fed have often highlighted that two lower inflation prints are required for them to become confident that interest rate cuts are justified.” Investors should also keep in mind that the Fed will have further readings on price pressures to evaluate before its June meeting, he said.

Global equities are struggling to build on their best first quarter performance since 2019, as investors temper bets on Fed rate cuts. US economic data has remained resilient, with officials pushing back against the need for easing.

Treasuries were steady after advancing on Tuesday. A gauge of dollar strength was little changed, while New Zealand’s dollar rose against the greenback after the central bank kept its key rate at 5.5% and said a restrictive policy stance remains necessary.

In commodities, copper extended its rally toward $9,500 a ton amid supply risks and a brightening outlook for demand. Prices have risen more than 10% on the London Metal Exchange this year, making copper one of the best-performing industrial metals.

Iron ore was near a two-week high following a 10% surge fueled by bets that a recent slump was overdone given the prospects for demand in China. Gold held a record high as investors positioned for the US inflation data and its impact on the outlook for interest rates. Oil was steady after back-to-back losses after an industry report pointed to a gain in US crude stockpiles, although simmering tensions in the Middle East are expected to cap losses.

In Asia, an index of Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks gained for the third day and entered a technical bull market after advancing 20% from a January low.

TSMC’s quarterly revenue grew at its fastest pace in more than a year, shoring up expectations that a global boom in artificial intelligence development is fueling demand for high-end chips and servers. The main chipmaker to Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. reported a better-than-expected 16% rise in March-quarter sales to about NT$592.6 billion ($18.5 billion), versus the NT$579.5 billion average projection.

Key events this week:

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Fed minutes, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 9:09 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0853

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2418 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2686

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $68,909.29

Ether fell 0.1% to $3,509.28

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.36%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.04%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $89.80 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

