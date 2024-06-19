European Stocks Struggle to Build on US Tech Rally: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks struggled to build on a two-day rally as traders sought fresh catalysts in the wake of the latest tech-driven gains in the US.

The Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1%, though the basic resources and travel sectors gained. While Wall Street is shut Wednesday for a US holiday, contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged stronger after the underlying gauges closed at fresh record highs. That advance was powered by another surge in artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia Corp., which became the world’s most valuable company at over $3 trillion.

Global stocks have broadly shrugged off political tensions in France and signs the Federal Reserve could wait until December to cut rates. Instead they’re focusing on the resilient economic growth picture that should continue to support corporate earnings, especially in the technology sector.

Analysts note inflation is slowing across the developed world, with data showing UK inflation fell back to the Bank of England’s 2% target for the first time in almost three years.

“We are in a soft landing scenario, central banks have started easing policy or will start to ease soon, and we may be facing a wave of positive productivity shock thanks to technology,” said Benoit Anne, head of investment solutions at MFS Investment Management. “Put all that together and you have a very supportive environment for global equities.”

While US Treasuries aren’t trading on Wednesday, government bond yields across Europe edged higher as investors kept an eye on developments in France, which holds the first round of snap parliamentary elections on June 30. The spread between 10-year French bond yields relative to German peers is just under 80 basis points amid concerns that a new far-right government will try to implement high-spending policies.

France is also set to get a scolding from the European Union later in the day for breaking the bloc’s deficit and debt rules, a process that can trigger fines but could cap additional spending by any incoming government.

Francois Rimeu, a strategist at La Francaise Asset Management, does not expect much market action before the election, with most volatility gauges holding just off recent highs.

“When you look at banking credit default swaps, the actual yield on French debt and the overall reaction of the broad European equity market, it really doesn’t smell like panic,” he said.

British 10-year bond yields rose about three basis points after the inflation data as investors focused on stubbornly high service inflation despite the fall in the headline print. The pound firmed 0.2% against the dollar.

Key events this week:

US Juneteenth holiday, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 9:54 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0739

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.77 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2764 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2732

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $65,154.51

Ether rose 2% to $3,530.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $85.10 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,332.63 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Shery Ahn, Hooyeon Kim, Matthew Burgess, Alex Gabriel Simon, John Cheng and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.