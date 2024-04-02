European Yields Rise as Traders Push Back Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European bonds dropped, echoing a selloff in Treasuries on Monday, as traders recalibrated their bets on the Federal Reserve’s easing.

German 10-year yields climbed six basis points to 2.36%, with notes in Australia and New Zealand recording similar moves. US bonds steadied after falling across the curve Monday — with 10-year yields rising over 10 basis points — as manufacturing unexpectedly expanded for the first time since September 2022.

The report led traders to price in less monetary-policy easing by the Fed, briefly setting the odds of a first move in June below 50%. Later this week, data is expected to show employment gains continued in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell — who is set to speak Wednesday — said Friday that officials are awaiting more evidence prices are contained, adding that it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check.

“The pendulum of sentiment in US rates may be shifting toward the hawkish direction,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. “There remains ample room for expectations to meaningfully shift as more data is revealed.”

Meanwhile, global stocks were mixed. European shares advanced on the first day of trading after the Easter break, while US futures were little changed. Hong Kong stocks jumped, tracking Monday’s gains in their mainland counterparts.

The crypto rally continued to lose momentum, with expectations of tighter monetary policy weighing on the more speculative areas of the market. Bitcoin lost 4% to trade below $67,000. Since hitting a peak in mid-March, the token has shed about 10%. A flood of daily inflows into US spot-Bitcoin ETFs has also eased, weighing on the largest digital asset.

In commodities, oil traded near a five-month high with heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East and tighter supply from Mexico helping to buoy prices.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem takes office, Tuesday. He replaces James Bullard.

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the key moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:21 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0732

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.70 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2638 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2554

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.2% to $66,868.29

Ether fell 3.1% to $3,388.27

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.02%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $88.36 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,254.02 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Charlotte Yang.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.