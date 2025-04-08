Europe’s Watchdogs Scrutinize Bank Liquidity Amid Tariff Turmoil

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European regulators are scrutinizing the liquidity of banks after the prospect of steep US trade tariffs roiled markets around the world.

Authorities in the UK and in the euro area said they’re monitoring the situation, highlighting they haven’t yet seen any problems. The move is a standard approach for watchdogs in times of stress and liquidity has been a key area of focus in recent years.

Global banking stocks have been hammered over the last week as the Trump administration’s tariffs stoked concerns that they face hits from bad loans and slower growth. There has been a bit of a rebound on Tuesday as signs of calm returned to Wall Street following the biggest three-day plunge since 2020.

A similar episode of rapidly worsening economic indicators during the pandemic lockdowns five years ago led to liquidity issues in financial systems when companies rapidly drew down credit lines. A crisis among US regional banks and the collapse of Swiss bank Credit Suisse two years ago further heightened the focus of regulators on bank liquidity.

The Bank of Spain doesn’t expect to see liquidity issues at European lenders in the short and medium term, Director General for Banking Supervision Mercedes Olano said on Tuesday. Liquidity ratios are at record highs in Spain and in the European financial sector, Olano, who sits on the European Central Bank’s Supervisory Board, told reporters in Madrid.

Similarly, the Bank of England has told commercial lenders to keep an eye on liquidity issues and disclose any potential funding problems, Bloomberg News has reported. A BOE spokesperson said it’s standard practice to monitor market liquidity during volatile periods. So far there have not been any liquidity problems, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Swiss financial watchdog Finma said Tuesday it’s monitoring the market situation closely.

Since US President Donald Trump unveiled the global tariffs last week, stock markets have been in meltdown and bond markets enormously volatile, posing valuation and margin call risks.

Banks have taken account of such geopolitical scenarios in their internal risk models for some years, even if their work isn’t perfect, Olano said.

Lenders have been subject to stricter requirements since the 2008 financial crisis. The wider industry has weathered several crises in other parts of the economy in recent years.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.