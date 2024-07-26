Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Eurostar advises passengers postpone travel to France if possible

LONDON (Reuters) – Eurostar asked passengers to postpone their travel where possible on Friday after its rail services between London and Paris were disrupted by acts of vandalism in France.

“We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible,” the rail operator said in a statement.

Earlier it said “coordinated malicious acts in France” had caused several cancellations and services coming into and out of Paris were having to use slower routes.

