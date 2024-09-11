Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Evergrande founder’s ex-wife wins limited access to frozen funds in UK court, Bloomberg reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -A British court has allowed the former wife of China Evergrande’s founder to spend up to £20,000 ($26,180) per month from her frozen assets, following a case brought by the property developer’s liquidators, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The troubled developer’s liquidators are pursuing legal action to recover approximately $6 billion from seven defendants, including founder Hui Ka Yan’s former spouse Ding Yumei, and former executives, with injunctions already secured against three of them.

The Hong Kong High Court in January ordered liquidation of the world’s most indebted property developer, which has over $300 billion in liabilities and failed to present a viable restructuring plan for its $23 billion offshore debt.

As part of a broader effort to reclaim approximately HK$2.8 billion ($359 million) in dividends paid to Ding through her wholly-owned companies between 2018 and 2020, the UK court has permitted her monthly living expenses and legal fees up to £350,000, while pursuing recovery actions, Bloomberg said.

Ding owned a 5.99% stake in Evergrande, according to last year’s filings.

Court documents dated Aug. 29 reveal that Ding has more than $4 million in her UK bank account.

She resides in an upscale London apartment within Thames City, a development project by CC Land Holdings Ltd. Notably, CC Land Holdings is chaired by Cheung Chung Kiu, a long-standing friend of Hui, Bloomberg said.

($1 = 0.7639 pounds)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR