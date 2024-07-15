Every EU member state should comply with fiscal rules, German Finance Minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) – All European Union member states should comply with fiscal rules, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday in Brussels.

“I expect every member state to be compliant with our fiscal rules,” Lindner said before the meeting of finance ministers, asked about France’s deficits. “It’s in our best common interest to maintain the sustainability of our public debt.”

Lindner said the EU should focus on progress on the capital markets union, instead of considering further public debt.