Ex-BBC news presenter Huw Edwards indicates guilty pleas to indecent child pictures charges

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -Former BBC TV news presenter Huw Edwards, a household name in Britain, appeared in a London court on Tuesday and indicated he would plead guilty to three counts of making indecent pictures of children.

Edwards, 62, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and indicate guilty pleas to the three charges at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Asked if he wished to indicate a plea to the three charges, which relate to three different categories of indecent images, Edwards said: “Guilty”.

Prosecutor Ian Hope said the 41 still or moving images were sent to Edwards by an adult male on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021.

Hope added that seven of the 41 images were of the most serious kind and that two of that seven were pornographic videos of a child possibly aged seven and nine years old.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden)

