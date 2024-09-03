Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ex-PM and Macron ally Edouard Philippe eyes French presidency

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who has been a key centrist ally of President Emmanuel Macron, said in a magazine interview published on Tuesday that he himself would seek to be elected as the next president in 2027.

“I will be a candidate at the next election,” Philippe told Le Point magazine.

Macron, who has nearly three years before his second term ends, is not allowed to run for a third term under the French Constitution. He has been trying to find a new prime minister to form a new government since his decision in June to call a snap parliamentary election resulted in a hung parliament.

Philippe was Macron’s first prime minister, having defected from the conservative Les Republicains party to join the president’s team after the 2017 election.

His time in office saw him have to deal with the violent “Yellow Vests” street protests in 2018 and the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, shortly after which Philippe left as prime minister.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR