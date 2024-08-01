Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ex-Russian lawmaker hurt in Russian drone attack outside Kyiv, Ukrainian reports say

This content was published on
2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday it had repelled a Russian drone attack on the region outside Kyiv overnight, but that debris injured two people identified in a Ukrainian media report as a former Russian lawmaker turned Kremlin critic and his wife.

Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who has lived in Ukraine for years and holds Ukrainian citizenship, wrote on X that Thursday felt like his “second birthday” and that he would elaborate later.

The Ukrainska Pravda outlet cited sources saying that drone fragments had damaged his home, injuring him and his wife. The Obozrevatel news site published a picture of Ponomaryov looking into a camera, his face and upper chest spattered with blood.

Ponomaryov did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kyiv’s regional authorities said the drone strike was the second on the area in as many nights. Two privately-held residential buildings were damaged, but there were no direct hits to residential or critical infrastructure, it said.

The air force said it had shot down all seven Shahed-type drones used for the attack.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said Russia used 87 drones in one of its largest such attacks of the war to date. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The governor of the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region said the air force had also shot down one drone there and no casualties were reported.

Russia also launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles at the battered northeastern region of Kharkiv overnight, injuring one more person, its governor said.

Ukraine’s national railways Ukrzaliznytsia said the Russian missile attack on the region damaged its tracks and power supply facilities, in addition to two locomotives, freight and passenger cars.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; editing by Tom Balmforth and Miral Fahmy)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR