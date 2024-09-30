Exclusive-CVS explores options including potential break-up, sources say

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

By Anirban Sen

NEW YORK (Reuters) – CVS Health is exploring options that could include a break-up of the company to separate its retail and insurance units, as the struggling healthcare services company looks to turn around its fortunes amid pressure from investors, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CVS has been discussing various options – including how such a split would work – with its financial advisers in recent weeks, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The plan to potentially split the company’s pharmacy chain and the insurance business has been discussed with the company’s board of directors, which is yet to decide on the best course of action for CVS to pursue, the sources said, cautioning that the plans have not been finalized and CVS may opt for a different strategy.

CVS is also discussing whether its pharmacy benefits manager unit, which manages drug benefits for health plans, should be housed within the retail unit or under insurance, if it were to proceed with a separation that could result in two publicly traded companies, the sources said.

Such a move would effectively unwind CVS’s landmark $70 billion takeover of healthcare insurer Aetna in 2017 and come as CVS attempts to navigate one of the most challenging periods in its six-decade history.

A CVS spokesperson declined to comment on whether it is holding talks to explore options.

“CVS’s management team and Board of Directors are continually exploring ways to create shareholder value,” the spokesperson said. “We remain focused on driving performance and delivering high quality healthcare products and services enabled by our unmatched scale and integrated model.”

The latest discussions come as CVS faces increasing pressure from investors such as Glenview Capital, which is said to be pushing for changes at the company to help improve its operations, after it cut its 2024 earnings outlook for a third consecutive quarter in August.

CVS, which has a market value of about $79 billion, in August lowered its annual profit forecast to $6.40 to $6.65 per share, from its previous forecast of least $7.00 per share.

“While we view management’s…adjusted EPS growth target for 2025 as attainable, we believe uncertainty around performance in 2024, as well as the outcome of CVS’s 2025 Medicare Advantage bids, creates an unclear outlook for 2025 and beyond,” TD Cowen analysts wrote in an Aug. 11 note.