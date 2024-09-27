Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Exclusive-Germany’s finance minister underscores concern over Commerzbank takeover approach to Italy, say sources

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By John O’Donnell

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s finance minister has underscored to Italy’s Treasury his concerns over any hostile takeover of Commerzbank by Italy’s UniCredit in recent days, according to two people familiar with the matter, in a wider bid by Berlin to halt a hostile takeover.

Lindner outlined his position directly to Italy’s Treasury, in tandem with Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz’s public criticism this week, as they sought to put the brakes on a takeover of a bank central to financing the country’s Mittelstand, the medium-sized firms that form the backbone of the economy.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
139 Likes
104 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
31 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR