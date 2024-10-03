Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Exclusive-Germany to vote against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sources say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Andreas Rinke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany on Friday will vote against the introduction of European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Germany abstained in a first non-binding vote in July on the European Commission’s proposal to impose the tariffs, but since then industry has pressured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to vote against the measure in Friday’s vote by European Union member states.

The Commission’s proposal can be implemented unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members, representing 65% of the EU population vote against it, in what is a very high hurdle.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that France, Greece, Italy and Poland will vote in favour, which would be enough to push through the EU’s highest profile trade measures.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Maria Martinez and Tom Sims; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
188 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR