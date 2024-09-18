Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Exclusive-Google offered to sell advertising marketplace AdX in EU antitrust probe, sources say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google earlier this year offered to sell its advertising marketplace AdX to allay EU competition concerns over its adtech practices but the proposal got short shrift from European publishers, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The European Commission last year charged Google with favouring its own advertising services, opening its fourth case against the world’s most popular search engine and targeting a highly lucrative business.

Publishers want Google to divest more than just AdX to address conflicts of interest due to its presence in almost all levels of the adtech supply chain, the people said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
41 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR