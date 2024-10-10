Exclusive-Italy eyes Westinghouse, EDF as partners for nuclear power firm, sources say

By Giuseppe Fonte, Francesca Landini and Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is looking at U.S. energy group Westinghouse or France’s EDF as potential international partners for a state-backed company that will build advanced nuclear reactors in the country, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Italian government plans to draft by the end of this year rules to allow the use of new nuclear power technologies, the energy minister said on Wednesday, signalling a potential lifting of the country’s current ban on this energy source.

Nuclear-fired power plants are prohibited in Italy following referendums in 1987 and 2011.

Despite the ban, Italy has retained key expertise in the sector with state-controlled utility Enel operating nuclear power stations in Spain and energy major Eni involved in a project to develop a nuclear fusion reactor.

Westinghouse and EDF were not immediately available to comment.