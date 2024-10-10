Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Exclusive-Musk’s X will not be designated as gatekeeper under landmark EU tech rules, sources say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s X will not be designated as a gatekeeper under landmark EU tech rules known as the Digital Markets Act which would have subjected it to an onerous list of obligations, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission, which opened an investigation into X in May, will announce its decision next week, the people said.

