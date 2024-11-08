Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Exclusive-Pentagon lifts ban on contractors inside Ukraine to fix U.S.-supplied weapons

By Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In its final months, President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to allow U.S. defense contractors to work in Ukraine to maintain and repair Pentagon-provided weaponry, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, in a significant policy shift that aims to aid Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the contractors would be small in number and located far from the front lines. They will not be engaged in combat.

“Having small numbers of contractors in Ukraine conducting maintenance away from the front lines will help ensure U.S.-provided equipment can be rapidly repaired when damaged and be provided maintenance as needed,” the official said.

