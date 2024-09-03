Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Exclusive-Tesla plans six-seat Model Y, production slated for 2025 in China, sources say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla plans to produce a six-seat variant of its Model Y car in China from late 2025, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the U.S. automaker strives to increase the appeal of its best-selling yet aging electric vehicle (EV).

Tesla has asked suppliers to prepare accordingly for a double-digit increase of Model Y output at its Shanghai factory, said one of the people, who declined to be named as the plan is not public.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear how Tesla would raise production at the plant, which is awaiting approval to expand on 70 hectares (172 acres) of former farmland. It has already seen a 6% on-year increase in domestic and overseas Model 3 deliveries during January-June boosted by last year’s launch of a renewed version.

Tesla released the Model Y in 2020 and has been revamping it under a project dubbed “Juniper”, Reuters reported previously. That variant will seat five and will launch in early 2025 rather than this year as initially planned, the second person said.

The addition of a six-seater variant underscores pressure in China from domestic rivals, whereas in the U.S., Tesla is prioritising self-driving technology and robotaxi development.

Those rivals have unveiled at least four Model Y competitors this year including the Onvo L60 from Nio and 7X from Zeekr with roomier interiors and at prices lower than those of flagship models.

The Model Y crossover is the best-selling car in China among all power types, with January-June sales of 207,800 vehicles, though the Seagull sedan from BYD is catching up.

Tesla expects its overall China sales to increase in the third quarter due to strong growth in smaller cities, even though it shrunk its sales force as part of global layoffs in May, pointing to improved profitability.

Sales could also get a boost from the introduction of its Full Self-Driving feature planned for China by year-end.

Tesla sells a seven-seater Model Y in the U.S. but a cramped third row would make it unpopular in China, the people said.

“It’s not even large enough for a large-sized dog,” one of the people said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
42 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR