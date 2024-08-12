Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Exclusive-Turkey’s priority is fulfilling NATO responsibilities, defence minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey wants to improve its ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), but its priority is fulfilling its responsibilities to NATO as an important ally, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said.

“Our priority is to fulfil our responsibilities to NATO as an important ally and to strengthen the solidarity with our allies. Our focus should be that NATO is prepared, determined and strong,” Guler told Reuters in a written interview.

The SCO is a security, political and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia, China and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.

