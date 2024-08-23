Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Exclusive-WHO says partners can start talks to buy mpox vaccines before its approval

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Jennifer Rigby

LONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organization said on Friday its partners such as Gavi and Unicef can start buying mpox vaccines before they are approved by the U.N. health agency, in a bid to get inoculations to Africa faster as the continent battles an escalating outbreak of the virus.

Traditionally, organisations like Gavi, which helps lower-income countries buy vaccines, can only start purchasing shots once they have approval from the WHO. But the rules have been relaxed in this instance to get talks moving, as the WHO’s approval is due in a few weeks.

Two vaccines, made by Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic and Japan’s KM Biologics, are already approved by regulators around the world, including the United States and Japan, and have been in widespread use for mpox since 2022. Around 1.2 million people have had Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine in the United States alone. The WHO is expected to grant an emergency licence to the shots in September.

Mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact and is usually mild but can kill, was declared a public emergency of international concern by the WHO last week after a new offshoot of the virus spread quickly in Democratic Republic of Congo and beyond.

Earlier this month, the WHO asked vaccine manufacturers to submit information so it could accelerate its approval process, and grant an emergency licence by mid-September.

However this week, one of the vaccine manufacturers, Bavarian Nordic, said it needed orders immediately from organisations like Gavi and the WHO to make more shots this year, raising fears that lower-income countries could miss out or be forced to rely once again on precarious donations from high-income countries, as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some donated mpox vaccines are due to arrive in Africa next week, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

(Reporting by Jennifer RigbyEditing by Christina Fincher and Susan Fenton)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR