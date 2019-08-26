For Swiss abroad thinking about returning home someday, Swiss sovereignty remains important.

As part of our series of roundtable discussions in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in Octoberexternal link, Swiss people living in Colorado weigh in on the issues that matter most to them.

In this talk we hear from members of the Swiss-American Friendship Societyexternal link, who crowded into a Swiss-run café in Denver to chat about why they vote – or not – and their concerns about the influence of Europe and other nations on their homeland.



SWI on tour

How do Swiss citizens living abroad view the political debate in their home country? What is important to the expat Swiss community when they vote? To tap into the mood of the “fifth Switzerland” during this general election year, swissinfo.ch visited clubs in Europe as well as the Americas in summer 2019. Within the United States, we met Swiss living in Boston, Denver, Minneapolis and New Orleans. For more interviews, portraits and behind-the-scenes coverage, check out the hashtags #SWIonTour and #WeAreSwissAbroad on Instagramexternal link, Facebookexternal link and Twitterexternal link. Want to get in touch with us? Use the comment section below, or reach out to discussion leader Susan Misickaexternal link on Twitter. end of infobox

Swiss in the US: Part 1 of 4 50 years of Swiss-American friendship in Denver That “mystical relationship between Swiss and mountains” is evident within the Swiss-American Friendship Society in Denver, Colorado. By Susan Misicka in Denver

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram