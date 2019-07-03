Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Federal Politics

Expert report Swiss to ramp up foreign trade efforts

Foreign Minister Cassis

Cassis (centre) says the report serves as source of inspiration for Switzerland's future foreign policy.  

(Keystone/Yuri Kochetkov)

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis says he plans to strengthen his ministry’s focus on trade.

“The first two foreign policy goals are independence and prosperity according to our constitution. And who else but the business ensures prosperity,” Cassis told public radio SRF.

“Who else but the business community ensures prosperity,” he said. Observers say the statement appears to pre-empt criticism of a planned policy shift. 

Cassis who has been foreign minister since 2017 has been criticised for some of his policy statements, notably over Swiss development aid.

Switzerland’s future foreign policy should become more targeted, more interconnected and less reactive, according to a report commissioned by the foreign ministry.

The paper is to serve as basis for the government’s foreign policy strategy for the next four years.

Presenting the findings to the public on Tuesday, Cassis also said his ministry was willing to examine a request by the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross to store data safely in Switzerland.

The document analyses the challenges and proposes options to consolidate Switzerland’s position in an increasingly unstable world, according to a government statementexternal link.

Cassis on human rights ‘The more we take democracies for granted, the less prepared we are to defend them’

The Swiss foreign minister says human rights and democracy remain at the heart of Switzerland’s agenda, as the UN human rights declaration turns 70.

swissinfo.ch/urs

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters