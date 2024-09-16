Explainer-Soccer-Hearing into Manchester City’s alleged breaches of Premier League rules

(Reuters) – A hearing into Manchester City’s alleged violations of the Premier League’s financial regulations will begin on Monday.

WHEN IS THE MANCHESTER CITY HEARING AND HOW LONG WILL IT LAST?

The hearing will begin on Monday and last for an estimated 10 weeks, with a verdict expected some time before the end of the current season.

It will be held by an independent commission, comprised of three judges appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

The hearing, which is not a court case, will be conducted privately, with either side being able to appeal the verdict to an appeals panel, though the case cannot go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) – sport’s highest court.

Lawyer David Pannick will lead Manchester City’s defence. According to British media reports, the Premier League will be represented by Adam Lewis.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES AGAINST MANCHESTER CITY?

City, who have won eight Premier League titles, one Champions League, three FA Cups and six League Cups since being bought by Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, were last year charged with 115 violations of the Premier League’s regulations.

The charges cover a period starting from 2009 and continuing into the 2022-23 season. City have always denied any wrongdoing.

For every season from 2009-10 to 2017-18, City are alleged to have breached rules that require clubs to provide accurate financial information to give the league a “true and fair view” of the club’s revenues, including sponsorships, and operating costs.

The Premier League also contends that City were in violation of rules requiring clubs to comply with European soccer governing body UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations for the seasons from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

The Premier League alleged City did not cooperate with the league during the entirety of its investigation, which began in 2018, including providing documents and information.

City have also been charged with breaching the league’s Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) rules in the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns.

The Premier League further alleged that City did not fully disclose contracts detailing managerial remuneration from the 2009-10 to the 2012-13 seasons, when Roberto Mancini was in charge, and player compensation from the 2010-11 to the 2015-16 campaigns.

WHAT HAPPENS IF MANCHESTER CITY ARE FOUND GUILTY?

Should City be found guilty of some or all of the charges they could face penalties or huge fines, points deductions, being stripped of their titles or even be demoted from the Premier League.

In 2020 they were banned from the Champions League for two years by UEFA for overstating sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016, but they successfully appealed to CAS.

Everton and Nottingham Forest had points deducted last season for PSR breaches, although Leicester City avoided a similar fate after winning an appeal against the Premier League.

WHAT HAVE MANCHESTER CITY SAID?

In 2023, the club said they were surprised by the league’s announcement of the charges, adding: “The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.”

On Friday, City manager Pep Guardiola said he is looking forward to the decision.

“It starts soon and then (hopefully) finishes soon. An independent panel will decide and I am looking forward to the decision… Everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” the Spaniard added.