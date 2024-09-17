Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Explainer-What is the European Commission

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday the new lineup of the executive arm of the European Union that runs the affairs of the 27-nation bloc on a daily basis and makes sure EU countries abide by the bloc’s laws.

Here is what the Commission does:

It is one of the three main institutions of the EU, alongside the European Parliament with its 720 deputies from all EU countries and the European Council, which groups representatives of all EU governments.

It is arguably the most powerful of the three, because it is the only EU institution that can propose new European laws. The Commission employs 32,000 people and is based in Brussels.

It is now run by President Ursula von der Leyen, appointed for a second term in July, who chairs the college of EU commissioners,  the Commission’s decision making body.

The 27 commissioners, one from each EU country, are the equivalent of government ministers at the EU level and each has a portfolio to manage — agriculture, energy, migration, economy, climate change, trade, etc. 

The commissioners change every five years, but the rest of the Commission staff stays, providing the EU with am apolitical civil service.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR