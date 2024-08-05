Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Explosions heard in Kyiv, authorities report no damage or casualties

KYIV (Reuters) -Several explosions rang out in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv late on Monday, Reuters witnesses said, after an air raid siren sounded, but authorities said air defence units had intercepted incoming missiles.

New explosions were heard a half hour after the original blasts, the witnesses said.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military authorities, said that, according to preliminary reports, there was no damage or casualties.

Ukrainian air defence units were operating in the city and in the surrounding Kyiv region, authorities in Kyiv said in statements on the Telegram messaging app.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Chris Reese, Ron Popeski and Marguerita Choy)

