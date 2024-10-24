Factbox-Ankara gun assault revives memories of past attacks in Turkey

(Reuters) – Two attackers killed five people and wounded 22 others on Wednesday in a gun attack on the headquarters of Turkey’s largest aerospace manufacturer TUSAS that Ankara blamed on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

There has been no claim of responsibility but Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least one of the two attackers was confirmed to be a PKK member. Turkey responded by launching air strikes on PKK targets in Syria and Iraq.

Wednesday’s deadly assault evoked memories of a wave of militant attacks in Turkey, particularly from 2015 to 2017.

Following are some of those attacks:

Jan 28, 2024 – Two masked gunmen killed one person during a church service in Istanbul; they were captured and linked to Islamic State.

Oct 1, 2023: Two attackers detonated a bomb outside Turkish government buildings in Ankara, killing themselves and wounding two police officers; the PKK claimed responsibility.

Nov 13, 2022: A blast on a busy Istanbul avenue killed six and wounded 81, with a Syrian woman detained as a suspect. Ankara blamed the YPG, a group it regards as a PKK affiliate, while the PKK and YPG denied involvement.

Jan 5, 2017 – A car bomb in Izmir killed a Turkish police officer and a courthouse employee, wounding at least 10. Authorities attributed the attack to PKK members.

Dec 31, 2016 – Islamic State claimed responsibility for a New Year’s Day mass shooting in an Istanbul nightclub, killing 39 people.

Dec 17, 2016 – A car bomb killed 13 soldiers and wounded 56 while targeting a bus of off-duty military personnel in Kayseri. An offshoot of the PKK claimed responsibility.

Dec 10, 2016 – Twin bombings outside an Istanbul soccer stadium killed 44, mostly police officers, and wounded over 150. The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), a PKK offshoot, claimed responsibility.

Aug 26, 2016 – A suicide truck bombing at a police headquarters in southeastern Turkey killed at least 11 and wounded dozens. The PKK claimed responsibility

Aug 20, 2016 – A suicide bomber attacked a wedding party in Gaziantep, killing at least 51. President Tayyip Erdogan said the attacker had links to Islamic State.

June 28, 2016 – A triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul’s main airport killed 45 and wounded over 160. Attackers, believed to be linked to Islamic State were handed life sentences.

March 19, 2016 – A suicide bomber killed four on Istanbul’s Istiklal Street, including three Israelis (two with dual U.S. citizenship) and an Iranian citizen. A Turkish member of the Islamic State was responsible.

March 13, 2016 – A bomb-laden car exploded at a crowded transport hub in Ankara, killing 37. The PKK offshoot TAK claimed responsibility.

Feb 17, 2016 – A car bomb exploded near military buses near the armed forces’ headquarters, parliament and other government buildings in Ankara, killing 28 and wounding dozens. The PKK offshoot TAK claimed responsibility.

Jan 12, 2016 – A suicide bomber killed at least 10 people, mostly German tourists, in Istanbul’s historic center. Authorities blamed the attack on the Islamic State.

Oct 10, 2015 – Twin bombings outside Ankara’s main train station killed over 100 people. Turkish courts sentenced the perpetrators, linked to Islamic State, to life in prison.

Sept 8, 2015 – PKK militants killed 15 police officers in two bombings in the eastern provinces of Mardin and Igdir.

July 20, 2015 – An Islamic State suicide bomber killed over 30, mostly young students, in Suruc, a predominantly Kurdish town near the Syrian border.