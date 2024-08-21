Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Factbox-Austria’s far-right Freedom Party sets out election programme

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO), which opinion polls make favourite to win the country’s general election on Sept. 29, presented its campaign manifesto on Wednesday, setting out measures to boost the economy and curb immigration.

Presenting the programme with party colleagues, FPO leader Herbert Kickl said it could be summarized as a plan for individuality, sovereignty, homogeneity and solidarity.

Following are some of the key points:

ECONOMY

– No new taxes.

– Tax breaks for young workers at the outset of careers.

– Support for young adults through subsidized rental housing and for buying their own homes.

– Lower taxes on savings or access to fair and affordable loans to help promote creation of wealth and property.

– Support for employers offering jobs paying better wages than deals agreed collectively and which offer protection against dismissal.

– Tax relief for people who work longer, do overtime.

– Introduction of 5,000 euro bonus payment to qualified apprentices as compensation for their efforts and to encourage them to become masters of their trade.

– Tax deductible bonuses for workers from the age of 60, and more tax breaks for people working past statutory retirement age.

IMMIGRATION

– Promotion of remigration – what proponents describe as returning people to where their families originally came from – especially for people of migrant origin who break the law.

– Reduction of the number of people granted asylum and limiting the period of asylum.

SOCIAL POLICY

– A welfare system where payment of benefits is linked to citizenship.

– A constitutional determination that states there are only two sexes.

– Establishing a right to financial assistance for victims of natural disasters.

– Improving working conditions for medical and nursing staff with better pay and training so Austria can cover its own staffing needs without resorting to immigration.

– Increase police numbers and their pay.

– Pass a law to ban “political Islam”.

DEMOCRACY

– Increase direct democracy, including granting citizens the right to push through laws via referenda.

– Giving voters the right to vote out cabinet ministers or the government via referenda.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR