Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Factbox-Concerts in the crosshairs: a list of violent attacks

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

VIENNA (Reuters) – The cancellation of concerts by U.S. pop star Taylor Swift in Vienna due to a planned attack has illustrated the risks to stadium shows and music festivals.

Following are some recent attacks at such events.

2024 MOSCOW ATTACK

More than 140 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow in March 2024 then set fire to the venue. The attack, claimed by Islamic State, began just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform its hit “Afraid of Nothing”.

2023 ISRAEL ATTACK

Gunmen killed 260 people and took hostages at the Nature Party festival near Kibbutz Re’im, one of the first targets of an assault on Israel by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023. The assault sparked the war in Gaza in which nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed.

2017 LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

Sixty people were killed and hundreds injured when a lone shooter opened fire on the crowd at Las Vegas’s Route 91 Harvest music festival, in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. The attacker was later found dead in a hotel room. The FBI found no clear motive.

2017 MANCHESTER BOMBING

Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured when 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb as parents arrived to collect children at Manchester Arena in May 2017, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had played a show.

2015 PARIS ATTACK

Paris’s Bataclan venue was among the targets in a series of attacks carried out by Islamist gunmen in the French capital in November 2015. Ninety of the 130 people killed had been attending an Eagles of Death Metal concert at the theatre.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR