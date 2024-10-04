Factbox-How EU governments voted on Chinese EV tariffs

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) -The European Commission said on Friday it had received enough support in a vote of EU members to impose tariffs of up to 45% on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles.

In the vote, 10 EU members backed tariffs and five voted against, with 12 abstentions, EU sources said.

The Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Here’s how the EU members voted, a source close to the matter said:

IN FAVOUR:

* Italy

* France

* Poland

* Netherlands

* Ireland

* Latvia

* Lithuania

* Estonia

* Bulgaria

* Denmark

AGAINST:

* Germany

* Hungary

* Malta

* Slovenia

* Slovakia

ABSTAIN:

* Belgium

* Croatia

* Czech Republic

* Greece

* Spain

* Cyprus

* Luxembourg

* Austria

* Portugal

* Romania

* Sweden

* Finland

(Compiled by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and David Evans)