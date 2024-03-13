Factbox-How Finnish strikes over labour reforms affect companies

2 minutes

(Reuters) – A strike by labour unions affecting ports and the rail system is expected to affect Finland’s exports and imports.

The two-week strike, which began on March 11 and follows others since October, is in protest over government plans to reform the labour market and reduce social welfare, changes which the government argues are necessary.

Here is what companies expect:

BOLIDEN

The Swedish metals maker expects a 300 million-crown ($29 million) hit to first-quarter profit but said it would try to limit the strike’s impact on customers.

FINNAIR

The national carrier expects disruptions to its refuelling services and planned measures to allow refuelling at stations outside Finland.

METSA BOARD

Finnish paperboard producer Metsa Board said it expects to temporarily shut its Joutseno mill and would conduct maintenance in the meanwhile.

NESTE

The oil and biofuels group said it could stop production at its Porvoo oil refinery as the strike cuts off raw material transportation and leads to storage facilities being full.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish steel maker cut its first-quarter guidance due to the strike.

SSAB

The Swedish steelmaker said the strike would impact SSAB Europe’s first-quarter operating result by some 300 million crowns.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish forestry firm said the strike could delay customer deliveries or curtail production, leading to extra costs. Production at the Varkaus packaging board mill will be halted from March 13, and wages suspended for employees affected.

UPM

Finnish forestry firm UPM said it expects to close its Kymi paper mill in Kouvola due to the strikes.

VR GROUP

The state-owned railway company, which normally runs 250 freight trains per day, said the strike will halt traffic between March 11 and 24. Passenger transport will not be affected.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

($1 = 10.2320 Swedish crowns)