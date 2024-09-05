Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Factbox-How to find and check an Ozempic batch number

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Patrick Wingrove

(Reuters) – Explosive demand and high prices for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly’s weight loss and diabetes drugs have fueled a criminal effort to package autoinjector pens containing other substances, such as insulin, with branding and batch numbers that make them look like Novo’s Ozempic.

If patients suspect they have bought a fake version of Ozempic or another drug, they can search the internet for the associated batch number to see if the World Health Organization or any national health authorities have flagged it.

Patients can typically find these batch, or lot, numbers on both legitimate and fake versions of Ozempic or other similar pen-based drugs like Novo’s Wegovy in two places: on the outside of the box it is packaged in and on the label of the autoinjector itself.

Novo and Lilly have also published guides to help patients identify suspected fake versions of their drugs in other ways and report them.

The WHO this year flagged three batch numbers – LP6F832, NAR0074 and MP5E511 – that have been linked to fake Ozempic in Brazil, the U.S. and Austria respectively, a Reuters review of documents and regulator announcement shows.

The organization sent an alert to health regulators in July 2023 flagging MP5B060 – which has been found on fake Ozempic pens in at least 10 countries – as well as MP5A370 and MP5D600, which have both been found in Guatemala, according to an announcement from the country’s health regulator.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR